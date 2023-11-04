50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2023.

Joanna Robin Crosby, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Marcel James George, 26, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Charles Joseph Doyle, 27, Westlake: Modification of exhaust systems; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule III drug; contraband.

Jesse Lee First, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Larry Joseph Green, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; simple battery.

Derek Jacob Lemonia, 37, Welsh: Violations of protective orders.

Michael Alex Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Brenda Maria 39, Mercedes, Tx.: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Battery of a correctional facility employee; unlawful disruption of school operations; two counts of battery of a police officer; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Brandy Nichole Tupper, 42, Vinton: Three counts of contempt of court; three counts of theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

