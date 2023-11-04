Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The second annual Pumpkin Chunkin event was held at North Beach.

Six different schools from Southwest Louisiana headed over to the beach with their very own catapult creations. The City of Lake Charles partnered with the Region Five STEM group to bring family-friendly but also brain-powered fun.

Though the event is currently only open to middle and high school students, the Region 5 STEM Center says they hope in the future to invite universities and possibly even industry partners.

“We turn one holistic approach into problem-solving, that’s exactly what this is. We are talking about problem-solving, of course, they have to come together, they have to design and engineer a trebuchet that can launch a pumpkin,” Darren Dobson said.

The City of Lake Charles and the Region 5 Stem Center will be partnering again early next year to host their annual cardboard boat competition.

Students will be required to build a cardboard boat that will be able to float.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.