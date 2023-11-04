Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Nellie Lutcher Memorial Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Nellie Lutcher Memorial Park today.

The plans for the park were originally drawn up in early 2020, and after a few roadblocks, the City broke ground on the park in April this year, and today, the park finally opened.

Nellie Lutcher was a musician from Lake Charles who kept her roots close to her heart, even writing the song “Lake Charles Boogie.” It was announced that in honor of Lutcher, the park’s namesake, a festival will be created.

Dozens of people joined the City of Lake Charles for the ribbon cutting, among those in attendance was Nellie’s great niece.

“I’m so happy that this was built. I’m honored, and I wish she was living to see this,” said Jackie Lutcher, the great niece of Nellie, about her great aunt.

Today at the park, Nellie’s songs were played for all the enjoy.

Head out to 702 Enterprise Boulevard to see a small piece of Lake Charles’ history and appreciate the new park in honor of Nellie.

