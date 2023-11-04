Imperial Calcasieu Museum hosts Lighting of the Oak

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Imperial Calcasieu Museum presented the Lighting of the Oak. The night of cultural celebration included live art, the Lake Charles Symphony and a live auction all under the historical Sallier Oak.

“So this is our second year doing Lighting of the Oak, so at 6:45, we’re going to light up the historic Sallier Oak and thousands of fairy lights and chandeliers, 15 of them, and so this is kind of like the crowning moment of our annual fundraisers,” said Ashley Royer, Creative Coordinator at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum.

The Imperial Calcasieu Museum is a hub for cultural enrichment, dedicated to preserving and promoting the history and art of Lake Charles.

“This is where the museum gets a majority of its funding for the entire year that’s going to support our arts, our history exhibits, our educational programming, and it’s just a way to help support our communities foundation,” said Royer.

Through its exhibitions, programs, and events, the museum strives to create an engaging and immersive experience for all who visit.

“It’s great to see art because I’m able to get a feel for the culture that I might not have gone elsewhere, and I think right now it’s really important to have access to art because it’s getting cut a lot of places,” said Ashley Wisthoff. “So by sponsoring and funding it, we’re giving kids and then later on adults and outlet that they might not have otherwise.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.