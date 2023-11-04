Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department presented a safety fun day for children of all ages.

The day was filled with fun, educational demonstrations like learning how to escape a second-floor window, CPR, how to stop the bleed, and so much more.

Children were able to get real-life experience that the supporting organizations hope can save lives in the future.

Later in the day, Chief Dean Lappe honored Timothy Soileau with the Houston River Fire Department Life Saving Award for his bravery.

“Had he not intervened and acted as he did, I am almost positive we would’ve had a whole different situation out there on the highway that Sunday morning. So, it’s going to be a great honor for me to honor Mr. Solieau, looking forward to that,” Lappe said.

While Houston River hosted the event, the Ward 6 Fire Department responded to each call that came into the Houston River Department.

