50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department presented a safety fun day for children of all ages.

The day was filled with fun, educational demonstrations like learning how to escape a second-floor window, CPR, how to stop the bleed, and so much more.

Children were able to get real-life experience that the supporting organizations hope can save lives in the future.

Later in the day, Chief Dean Lappe honored Timothy Soileau with the Houston River Fire Department Life Saving Award for his bravery.

“Had he not intervened and acted as he did, I am almost positive we would’ve had a whole different situation out there on the highway that Sunday morning. So, it’s going to be a great honor for me to honor Mr. Solieau, looking forward to that,” Lappe said.

While Houston River hosted the event, the Ward 6 Fire Department responded to each call that came into the Houston River Department.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach
Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach
Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach
Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm into the week, higher humidity will eventually return too