FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm into the week, higher humidity will eventually return too

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice end to the weekend will take place across southwest Louisiana. Before we get to the afternoon however, we are likely to see some fog develop during the early morning hours thanks to increased humidity levels and light winds. The best odds will be in the southern half of our area, near and south of the intestate. This is where humidity will be highest, but any location where fog forms could see it become locally dense. So use caution if you’re on the roads early Sunday and you encounter any areas of fog.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With that said, fog should burn off quickly in the morning, which will lead to another warm afternoon. Even with the possibility of some upper-level clouds around, temperatures seem likely to reach the low 80′s away from the coastline. So overall Sunday will turn out to be a pleasant day. The warm weather will remain in place through the middle of the week, with highs that should stay in the 80′s. By the middle of next week, we should see a return of higher humidity as winds will shift to the south and pick up. But rain chances will remain limited for now. However, there still remain signs of another cold front by the end of the work week.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With this front, there may be enough moisture where a few showers and perhaps a storm are possible sometime between late Thursday and Friday. How widespread any rain would be still has a lot of room to change, but at least it does appear we may get appreciable rain chances along this front should it hold together. We’ll keep watching this as we head into the week. Unfortunately, the lack of rain has meant no change to the drought status for our end of the state this week, and we’ll need repetitive rounds of rain to see real improvement. But any rain certainly remains welcome.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Not much going in the tropics for now, even with a sliver of the Caribbean Sea near Central America still outlined for very low odds of development over the weekend. Regardless of development, which seems very unlikely at this point, it will likely move westward or southwest toward Central America bringing heavy rains for them, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. As always we will continue to monitor it along with the rest of the tropics and will keep you posted in the final stretch of hurricane season.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.