50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Victim hospitalized after shooting at home near Cougar Stadium

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that led to the evacuation of nearby Cougar Stadium during a high school football game Thursday night.

The shooting happened during a fight inside a home in the 1600 block of Second Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the scene in response to a weapons complaint around 8:30, and witnesses told them the victim had been brought to a hospital.

The victim was stabilized and brought to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. They are listed in critical condition, according to officers.

“While we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we are able to confirm that this was an isolated incident, and had no connection to the high school football game that was underway at the time at Cougar Stadium,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said.

Lake Charles College Prep was hosting Kinder High School at the time of the shooting. Officers evacuated the stadium as a precaution.

Both coaches told us their players and staff made it out safely. No injuries were reported at the stadium.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detective Tre Mixon at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Boil advisory lifted for Leesville
Get a jumpstart on holiday shopping at Hope Holiday Market
Get a jumpstart of holiday shopping at Hope Holiday Market
Get a jumpstart on holiday shopping at Hope Holiday Market
Get a jumpstart on holiday shopping at Hope Holiday Market
Sign warning passerby of bridge closure.
Beauregard Parish bridges reopen