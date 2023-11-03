Victim hospitalized after shooting at home near Cougar Stadium

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that led to the evacuation of nearby Cougar Stadium during a high school football game Thursday night.

The shooting happened during a fight inside a home in the 1600 block of Second Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the scene in response to a weapons complaint around 8:30, and witnesses told them the victim had been brought to a hospital.

The victim was stabilized and brought to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. They are listed in critical condition, according to officers.

“While we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we are able to confirm that this was an isolated incident, and had no connection to the high school football game that was underway at the time at Cougar Stadium,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said.

Lake Charles College Prep was hosting Kinder High School at the time of the shooting. Officers evacuated the stadium as a precaution.

Both coaches told us their players and staff made it out safely. No injuries were reported at the stadium.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detective Tre Mixon at 337-491-1311.

