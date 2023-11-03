Veterans, holocaust survivors, and Tom Hanks join grand opening of WWII Museum’s final phase

50/50 Thursdays
Tom Hanks inaugurates final phase of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans
By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks returned to New Orleans on Fri., Nov. 3, to open the last phase of the National World War II Museum, a $47 million Liberation Pavilion.

The ceremony, attended by more than a dozen World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors, paid tribute to the sacrifices made during the war.

The three-story Liberation Pavilion showcases the harsh realities of war, the extensive destruction it caused, and America’s commitment to rebuilding nations into democracies.

The new addition includes an exhibit on Anne Frank, including a replica of the hidden apartment where she and her family lived for two years before being captured by the Nazis.

“Twenty-three years ago, this neighborhood and the D-Day Museum was a brick warehouse, a Higgins boat, and a tank,” said Hanks, who was also present for the museum’s initial opening in 2000. “Now look at it!”

Tom Hanks celebrated the grand opening of the last phase of the National World War II Museum in...
Tom Hanks celebrated the grand opening of the last phase of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, alongside veterans and survivors, on Fri., Nov. 3.(WVUE)

Governor John Bel Edwards was in attendance and thanked the veterans for their service.

Museum staff say its mission is more than just commemorating the past, it’s also designed to instruct future generations.

“The everlasting meaning of this war is captured in the Liberation Pavilion, where we find hope and freedom, and who we are as a nation,” said Dr. Gordon “Nick” Mueller, a co-founder of the museum.

Hanks says it took hope and faith to win World War II and to build out the $420 million museum campus, a lesson some Louisiana athletes may learn from.

“Hope and faith and collective effort can even lead to LSU beating Alabama tomorrow! If that could happen, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to,” Hanks said.

He says that same hope and faith is a promise delivered by a world-class museum, a vision that has evolved since it was proposed more than four decades ago by UNO’s Steven Ambrose and Dr. Mueller.

