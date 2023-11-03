50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 2, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 2, 2023.

Bertman Joseph Ballou III, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Roger Brown, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of thieves tools; theft under $1,000.

Clifton Colon Charles, 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; supplying a product to falsify a screening test; failure to signal while turning; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; parole detainer.

Chrystal Renee Gore, 47, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary; trespassing; identity theft under $300; identity theft over $1,000; forgery; probation detainer.

Bajoshua Dan Oliver, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; probation detainer.

Daniel Aaron Hunczak, 44, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Joseph Allen Ellis, 35, Lake Charles: Speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; probation detainer.

Kaitlyn Hope McNiel, 25, Westlake: Robbery.

Montoya Ramez Edward, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of stolen firearms.

Tayler Harmon, 25, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to juveniles.

Jeromie Dion Guillory, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; parole detainer.

Carlos Demark Dennis Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to juveniles.

Peter Paul Richard, 33, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; battery.

Eric Tyler Watson, 34, Iowa: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

