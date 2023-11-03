50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA celebrates 85th birthday, continues to grow with new programs, hand-on facility in the works

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College had a busy week planned for its 85th birthday.

Tonight, a special ceremony was held, highlighting the college’s history.

“Hands-on, a lot of attention, and we make sure our students succeed,” Neil Aspinwall said.

In its 85 years, SOWELA has grown a lot. It currently offers more than 30 programs in locations across Southwest Louisiana.

The college’s chancellor, Neil Aspinwall, said they strive to answer the needs of local employers by adding programs that equip students with what they need to get a job here at home.

“Welding, LPN, RN, process technology, industrial instrumentation, surgical technology, sterile processing, graphic arts technology,” Aspinwall said. “If there is a need there, and students need a program, employers need the program, we begin to develop it.”

Over the past few years, they’ve spent around $120 million finishing up hurricane repairs and adding new programs and facilities. Aspinwall said there are plans in the works to build an LNG industrial and process technology building, creating live, hands-on training.

“They’re not going to have experience, because they haven’t been working,” Aspinwall said. “So, a building like this with those types of plants inside will give them some of the hands-on experience they need.”

Registration is now open for the spring semester.

