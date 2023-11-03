Reins of Hope raises funds for therapeutic riding program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Reins of Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to providing therapeutic riding to individuals facing unique challenges, held a gala this evening.

The organization hopes to raise funding so that they can continue to offer life-changing experiences.

Reins of Hope has been serving the Southwest Louisiana community for 13 years. Their mission is to improve the physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being of their participants through the power of equine-assisted programs.

“The horses don’t see the diagnosis, they don’t see the label, they’re nonjudgmental and they come into the children’s lives and they bridge a gap between things that are just too difficult and allow them to be able to do it with, with the horse, and with the help of that horse as a teammate,” said Program Director Jeanne Dennis.

Through their therapeutic riding programs, they are able to witness remarkable transformations, improved physical mobility, increased self-confidence, and lasting friendships formed between participants and incredible horses.

“Kids that are scared of big horses, cause a lot of them come here and they’re actually afraid of a big horse, and so we’re starting them off with Little Miss Martini right here and then we go to bigger horses as the time goes by,” Assistant Program Coordinator Vivian Daigle said.

Reins of Hope hopes to give kids tools in the arena that they can use outside of the arena.

“And really, they start trusting them and it’s amazing to see kids that are scared to even be around the horse actually go on top of the horse and they love it, and then every week they get a little bit more excited to come,” Daigle said.

All funds raised by the “Cocktails and Horsetails” gala will directly benefit and support the therapeutic riding program.

