Neighbors want storm-ravaged apartment building torn down

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some Lake Charles residents are out of patience waiting for a storm-ravaged apartment complex to be put back together.

The Lake Charles City Council gave the owner 60 days to pull a permit and make significant progress. Neighbors think it should have been demolished.

Dedria Walton and Eric Doshier, who live on 20th Street, are sick of waiting for the apartments just north of their homes to be repaired. They said it’s been deteriorating since Hurricane Laura.

“It’s an eyesore for the neighborhood, bringing down property values. It’s unsafe, we don’t feel safe in our area, and we just want it to end. There’s vagrants, there’s animals, instances where police have had to come in with things being stolen,” Walton said.

Walton’s driveway is on the alley, so she can’t put up a privacy fence to hide the view.

Doshier said the Lake Charles City Council has given the owner 60 days to pull a permit and show some significant progress. He is skeptical.

“I look out my back door and have a constant reminder of Hurricane Laura every single day. At this point, it’s just sickening because we’ve heard story after story after story of what’s supposed to happen. And really nothing has come to fruition,” Doshier said.

He said they should have been torn down.

“For years the rain, the sun, the weather went directly in these apartments. If you’re going to do it right and treat people right, you should have torn it down and built it from the ground up,” Doshier said.

Councilmember Rodney Geyen is confident the new owners are serious about making progress and will make good on their promises. Geyen said the new owner is an investment group.

The city attorney says the 60-day extension is basically a last chance until demolition. The 60 days starts once the state fire marshal approves.

