Man accused of raping intellectually disabled acquaintance

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Branch, La. man is accused of raping an intellectually disabled acquaintance multiple times in Calcasieu Parish, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Z. Reid, 28, of Branch was arrested on two counts of second-degree rape; and felony sexual battery.

On July 30, sheriff’s office detectives were advised by the victim that he was sexually assaulted by Reid on two different occasions that month, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. The victim said Reid was a family acquaintance and was staying at his home when the incidents happened.

Detectives spoke with Reid on Oct. 27 and he confirmed the allegations, Vincent said. He also disclosed another incident when he sexually assaulted the victim.

Reid’s bond is set at $1.075 million.

