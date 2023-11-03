50/50 Thursdays
LSU AgCenter: $71 million of timber lost to Louisiana wildfires

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPLC) - More than 50,000 acres were engulfed in flames by wildfires across Louisiana this summer resulting in $71 million lost in the state’s timber sector, according to the LSU AgCenter.

Area forester Robbie Hutchins said a total of 52,883 acres have burned so far and that number is expected to rise as wildfires continue to burn in some areas.

Most of the timber burned would be worth $1,500 an acre, Hutchins said. Little of the forests that have burned are salvageable.

Hutchins conservatively estimated 75% of trees on burned acreage are a total loss or considerably devalued, amounting to a loss of about $60 million. But the percentage of unsellable timber is likely closer to 90%, putting the loss estimate at $71 million.

The figure could be even higher depending on if damaged trees were larger and more valuable, Hutchins said.

Along with the economic impact, producers are also facing decisions about whether to go to the expense of reforestation, a process that takes years, Hutchins said.

