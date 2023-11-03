LC Civil Service hearing on fired officer picks up Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A Lake Charles Civil Service Board hearing concerning former Lake Charles Police Sergeant Harold Nevels completed its third day.

Nevels’ attorney is trying to show he wasn’t treated fairly.

Nevels faces criminal charges for alleged malfeasance in office and stalking a former girlfriend. But the proceeding underway is to determine if firing him was fair. Nevels wants his job back.

City Attorney David Morgan says they have to show the discipline was in good faith and for just cause.

Former Lake Charles Police Lieutenant Richard Harrell, who did the internal investigation, was grilled by Nevels’ attorney Todd Clemons. Clemons.

“You say in acknowledging that allegation he knowingly withheld material matter that would have corroborated his guilt. Corroborated his guilt of what crime?”

Harrell: “Not necessarily a crime, but a policy violation.”

Clemons: “And it’s not a crime, whether it’s the right thing to do, but it’s not necessarily a crime for a man to call a man’s wife and make allegations, is it?”

Harrell: “Not in that context alone, no.”

As Clemons tries to show Nevels was treated unfairly he brought up that no punishment happened to an officer who hit someone in the face, over a traffic incident...while Nevels was fired for allegedly violating police policy.

“The punishment that he received was not reasonable. And the only way to determine reasonableness is to put it in some context. This is one case that I’m very familiar with and I think it’ll show how unreasonable what he did resulted in his termination compared to just one other case,” said Clemons, as he argued why playing part of a police body-cam video should be allowed.

However, city officials argue Nevels’ firing was justified for various reasons including that he withheld information. Nevels plans to ask for his job back.

The Civil Service Hearing resumes at 8:30 am Monday. Nevels has not yet gone to trial on the criminal charges.

