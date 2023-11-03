50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Police lays to rest retired K-9 Sam

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (CAT Team) will lay to rest retired K-9 Sam.

Sam served on the CAT Team alongside his partner Sgt. Chad Booth from 2014 to 2020 as a dual-purpose K-9. He was trained in tracking, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension. During his career, he assisted in the removal of dangerous and illegal narcotics worth a total street value of more than $1.9 million.

Following his retirement, Sam spent his days living with his best friend, Sgt. Booth until he passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, surrounded by his loving family.

