Lake Charles Police lays to rest retired K-9 Sam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (CAT Team) will lay to rest retired K-9 Sam.

Sam served on the CAT Team alongside his partner Sgt. Chad Booth from 2014 to 2020 as a dual-purpose K-9. He was trained in tracking, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension. During his career, he assisted in the removal of dangerous and illegal narcotics worth a total street value of more than $1.9 million.

Following his retirement, Sam spent his days living with his best friend, Sgt. Booth until he passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, surrounded by his loving family.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.