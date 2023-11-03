Gotta Eat: Game to Life

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking for some fun weekend plans, there’s a spot that features both entertainment and a fantastic food pub. That place is Game to Life here in Lake Charles.

Transport yourself to an all-around active experience where most people don’t realize there’s some great food behind the walls of this 10,000-square-foot entertainment center. The bar and grill inside has a full menu and some classic cocktails that you’ve got to try out.

Serving up elevated pub food, the grub is exactly what you need to pair with all the games and activities Game to Life has to offer.

I tried out their Boudin Egg Rolls which were creamy with just the right amount of crunch. I also loved their twist on loaded Philly Cheese Steak Fries. It’s topped with a sauce similar to what you’d expect inside a Chicken Philly Sandwich giving it just that little extra touch to send your tastebuds to heaven.

But it’s not all about the food here. Game to Life features a pickleball court, ax throwing, and even laser tag!

There’s something here for everyone at this adult playground. And once you try it out, it might just become a go-to destination for you and your friends.

Game to Life is located at 3311 Broad Street and you can find all their information as well as open hours and bookings on their website HERE.

