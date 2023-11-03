Get a jumpstart of holiday shopping at Hope Holiday Market

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season is already underway, and the best place to get a jumpstart on shopping is at the Hope Holiday Market.

For their fourteenth year, the Christmas market has set up in the gym at Maplewood First Baptist Church in Sulphur.

This year, 33 vendors have their gifts, decor and products on display, and Santa has even been seen making stops at the market before Christmas.

Linda Foreman of Hope Christian School said this is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

“I love it because, doing it 14 years, most all of these people are my friends now,” said Foreman. “And we have new vendors every year.”

“[People] start asking me in July, are y’all still gonna have the market, you know, so people look forward to it. It’s just a fun way to get together.”

The Hope Holiday Market is open until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.