FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather to remain in place this weekend and well into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warmer weather arrived in earnest on Friday, and will remain in place well into next week.

Of course, this includes the upcoming weekend where highs will range from the upper 70′s to low 80′s both days. Saturday morning may still be cool enough early where you may want a sweater or sweatshirt, as temperatures will fall between the upper 40′s to low 50′s around sunrise. Humidity levels will see a boost as well, but they still don’t appear high enough to introduce rain chances. So overall this weekend is looking like a nice one to enjoy time outdoors!

High pressure will remain anchored to the eats into next week, helping to send in warmer temps. (KPLC)

The warm weather will not go away early in the week, with highs that should stay in the 80′s. By the middle of next week, another front could slightly reinforce some cooler temperatures. However, this one is expected to be rather weak and does not currently look like it will bring much rain. Furthermore, some models are hinting the front may be pushed back until even later in the week, which would delay cooler temps. So don’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for more sweater weather to stick around.

Unfortunately, the lack of rain has meant no change to the drought status for our end of the state this week, and we’ll need repetitive rounds of rain to even put a dent in it.

Not much going in the tropics for now, even with part the Caribbean Sea still outlined for even lower odds of development over the weekend. Regardless of development, which seems unlikely at this point, it will likely move westward or southwest toward Central America bringing heavy rains for them, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. As always we will continue to monitor it along with the rest of the tropics and will keep you posted in the final stretch of hurricane season.

