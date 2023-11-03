First Alert Forecast: Looking warmer for the weekend but still comfortable with sunny skies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warming trend will continue Friday and through the weekend.

Mornings are still on the cooler side and you’ll most likely want at least a light jacket with you, but you won’t need them in the afternoon as abundant sunshine will be warming temperatures into the mid 70′s. Another day of gentle and variable winds mostly of the east will continue as well, even pushing out of the southeast where they can. This will let our air get a little less dry, though it’s certainly not the return of full-blown humidity.

Rain chances look minimal to none, which means a great day for outdoor activities coupled with the low humidity and sunshine.

Abundant sunshine and calm winds will let afternoon temperatures reach the mid 70's. (KPLC)

That jacket might still be handy to keep around for the evening as temperatures will fall back into the 50′s after sundown.

Almost no change to the drought status for our end of the state this week and fire danger remains high, so be wary of flammable material and sources of flame as you enjoy the outdoors this weekend.

Drought Status for SWLA (KPLC)

The warmer weather trend will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely climb into the upper 50s and low 60s by next week. Humidity levels will see a boost as well, but at this time they don’t appear high enough to introduce rain chances.

Southeasterly winds and sunny skies will continue the warming weather through the weekend. (KPLC)

The warm weather will not go away early in the week, with highs that should stay in the 80′s. By the middle of next week, another front could slightly reinforce some cooler temperatures. However, this one is expected to be rather weak and does not currently look like it will bring much rain. Furthermore, some models are hinting the front may be pushed back until even later in the week, which would delay cooler temps. So don’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for more sweater weather to stick around.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Not much going in the tropics for now, even with part the Caribbean Sea still outlined for even lower odds of development over the weekend. Regardless of development, which seems unlikely at this point, it will likely move westward or southwest toward Central America bringing heavy rains for them, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. As always we will continue to monitor it along with the rest of the tropics and will keep you posted in the final stretch of hurricane season.

