Cougar Stadium evacuated after shooting in nearby neighborhood
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cougar Stadium was evacuated in the middle of a high school football game after a shooting in a neighborhood a half mile away.
KPLC sports reporter Justin Margolius was at the game said police asked fans to leave as a precaution. Officers said there is no danger at the stadium.
Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Second Street. We are working to gather more information.
Kinder led Lake Charles College Prep 21-12 with 8:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. The game will likely resume Saturday.
Justin made it back to the station safely and is okay.
