Cougar Stadium evacuated after shooting in nearby neighborhood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cougar Stadium was evacuated in the middle of a high school football game after a shooting in a neighborhood a half mile away.

KPLC sports reporter Justin Margolius was at the game said police asked fans to leave as a precaution. Officers said there is no danger at the stadium.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Second Street. We are working to gather more information.

Kinder led Lake Charles College Prep 21-12 with 8:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. The game will likely resume Saturday.

Justin made it back to the station safely and is okay.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.