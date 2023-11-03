Authorities searching for suspects in Lafayette ATM robbery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department is searching for two suspects who they say robbed an ATM while it was being serviced by a technician.

The department says they responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the Capitol One Bank on 4416 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. around 10:25 a.m. this morning, Nov. 3.

When officers arrived they found that a technician had been conducting maintenance on the ATM when two unarmed black men traveling on foot approached and robbed the machine. The two suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators are currently investigating the robbery and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.