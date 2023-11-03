50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Acadia Parish woman arrested after her infant dies of meth intoxication, deputies say

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Morse woman was arrested and charged with negligent homicide in the death of her infant child, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Through their investigation, detectives learned the mother of the child, Autumn Navarre, 27, of...
Through their investigation, detectives learned the mother of the child, Autumn Navarre, 27, of Morse, had used and continued to use methamphetamines prior to and up until the infant’s death.(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

On Aug. 11, 2023, deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived at a home on Coon Richard Road near Morse regarding an unresponsive infant. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the child, who later died at a local hospital.

On Oct. 31, 2023, the autopsy and toxicology report was received, and detectives were notified that the infant died due to acute methamphetamine intoxication. A search warrant was executed on the resident on Coon Richard Road, and drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized by law enforcement.

Through their investigation, detectives learned the mother of the child, Autumn Navarre, 27, of Morse, had used and continued to use methamphetamines prior to and up until the infant’s death.

Navarre was arrested on Nov. 3 and booked into the Acadia Parish Correctional Facility, with a bond set at $100,000. She faces charges of one count of negligent homicide in the death of her child.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

Man accused of raping intellectually disabled acquaintance
Man accused of raping intellectually disabled acquaintance
AFL announces Voodoo football team coming to Lake Charles
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
Early voting begins for Nov. 18 election
More than 50,000 acres were engulfed in flames by wildfires across Louisiana this summer...
LSU AgCenter: $71 million of timber lost to Louisiana wildfires