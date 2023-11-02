Two arrested near Lacassine after allegedly stealing over $2,000 from Dollar General

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - Two people were arrested after reportedly stealing merchandise worth $2,399.29 from a Dollar General store on La. 90 near Lacassine.

On Oct. 31, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the location at 19064 La. 90 in reference to suspicious circumstances at the Dollar General.

A man, later identified as Harris Joseph Gobar II, 37, of Breaux Bridge, appeared disoriented and possibly under the influence of drugs and was refusing to pay for items, according to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office. When the deputies arrived, Gobar seemed agitated and walked outside. Deputies attempted to get Gobar’s identification and verify he had taken items from the store without paying.

Gobar allegedly raised his hands, reaching for deputies, and a struggle ensued to put the man in handcuffs. He was eventually tased to get him to comply.

Deputies said a female, Jaela Renee Feverjean, 38, of Lake Arthur, then approached, and was placed under arrest after she began yelling at deputies and videoing with her phone. Law enforcement found a small bag of marijuana on her person after Feverjean was patted down.

A K-9 unit arrived and positively alerted to the vehicle, which was subsequently searched. Chief Ivey said deputies located merchandise taken out of the store inside the car, and a store attendant who conducted an inventory of the items advised deputies the items taken totaled nearly $2,400.

Gobar was booked into the parish jail and faces charges of two counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of battery of a police officer, theft over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana and simple criminal damage to property. His bond is set at $80,000.

Feverjean was arrested and booked into the parish jail, facing charges of resisting an officer, interfering with law enforcement investigation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS and theft over $1,000. Her bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.