Teen shot at Halloween party fighting for her life

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the teenagers shot at a Halloween party last weekend in Lake Charles is fighting for her life at Lafayette General Hospital, her family said.

Dereka Bell, a senior at Barbe High School who plans to study law at Xavier University when she graduates, was one of the six victims in the shooting last Saturday.(KPLC Viewer)

Dereka Bell, a senior at Barbe High School who plans to study law at Xavier University when she graduates, was one of the six victims in the shooting last Saturday. She received a gunshot wound to her head and was transported to Lafayette to receive treatment.

Dereka’s mother and father said they are taking it day by day.

To donate to the Bell family to assist in Dereka’s road to recovery, CLICK HERE.

