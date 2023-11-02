TDL Week 10: 8 games Thursday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now in the final week of the 2023 high school football regular season.

We have eight games scheduled Thursday night for SWLA teams. Catch scores and highlights tonight on 7News Nightcast.

THURSDAY:

DISTRICT 3-5A

Barbe (6-3) at Acadiana (7-2)

Sulphur (3-6) at Comeaux (0-9)

DISTRICT 3-3A

Kinder (5-4) at LCCP (3-6)

Iowa (7-2) at Cecilia (8-1)

DISTRICT 5-2A

Notre Dame (6-3) at Welsh (7-2)

Grand Lake (5-4) at DeQuincy (2-7)

DISTRICT 5-1A

Gueydan (0-9) at Merryville (2-7)

East Beauregard (5-4) at Basile (5-4)

FRIDAY:

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK (3-3A)

St. Louis (7-2) at Jennings (7-2)

DISTRICT 3-5A

Southside (7-2) at Sam Houston (6-3)

DISTRICT 3-4A

DeRidder (5-4) at Washington-Marion (1-8)

LaGrange (1-8) at Eunice (6-3)

DISTRICT 3-3A

South Beauregard (3-6) at Westlake (3-6)

DISTRICT 4-3A

Iota (6-3) at Church Point (6-3)

DISTRICT 4-2A

Rosepine (3-6) at Oakdale (6-3)



Pickering (0-9) at Avoyelles (2-7)



DISTRICT 5-2A

Vinton (1-8) at Lake Arthur (5-4)

DISTRICT 5-1A

Ville Platte (2-7) at Oberlin (7-2)

Hamilton Christian (4-5) at Elton (5-3).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.