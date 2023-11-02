SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 1, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 1, 2023.

Ivory Wayne Durgan Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of justice (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Markeith Dare Guidry, 35, Vinton: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jarvis Chadwick Andrews, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; parole detainer.

Michael Jerome Reynolds Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Donalaysia Dorothy Antoinette Topps, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Seth Marius Sibille, 38, Cannon City, CO: Contempt of court; instate detainer; theft under $5,000; burglary; attempt and conspiracy; contraband in a penal institution; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Torino Adarry Cormier, 50, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; failure to register as a sex offender; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.