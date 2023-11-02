Sulphur High School placed under lockdown this morning

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The lockdown that Sulphur High School’s ninth grade campus was placed under early this morning has been lifted.

According to Calcasieu Parish School Board, the lockdown was a precautionary exterior lockdown due to an incident in the area involving law enforcement.

All students, faculty and staff are safe.

We have reached out to law enforcement and Calcasieu Parish School Board for more information and have not heard back yet.

