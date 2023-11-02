Oasis A Safe Haven receives grant for new playground

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new playground broke ground at Oasis A Safe Haven Wednesday morning.

The organization that provides resources to survivors of domestic and sexual violence received a grant from a program sponsored by Lowe’s.

Lowe’s Hometowns awarded Oasis a $45,000 grant to create a new playground. The original one was destroyed in Hurricane Laura.

Volunteers from the community and multiple Lowe’s stores gathered to build picnic tables, swing sets, and playhouses. New trees were planted as well.

“We have approximately 50 volunteers, we have volunteers from Lake Charles Lowe’s, we have volunteers from Sulphur Lowe’s and Beaumont Lowe’s. We also have volunteers from our district management, and we have volunteers from our distribution team in Alexandria,“ said Lynn Courville, assistant manager of the local Lowe’s store.

This playground is one of 100 projects Lowe’s Hometowns will complete this year.

“This grant is just making the playground ten times better than it ever was before, and it will be really great for the women and their kids to spend time together,” said Kathy Manuel, executive director of Oasis A Safe Haven.

The Oasis provides services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence along with their children.

“Generally our playgroup has about 20 kids in it, which includes the kids that live in the shelter and some non-resident kids, so there’s about 20 kids using this on a regular basis when the shelters open,” Manuel said.

Even though the Oasis shelter itself has yet to reopen because of damages caused by Laura, the children will be able to use the playground immediately.

“So on occasion, we have ladies that come in to get a restraining order or something and they have their kids with them, so the kids will be able to use the playground even before the shelters open,” Manuel said.

The new playground aims to provide parents and their children a safe place to play together.

“But this today is just an added bonus, to give those that are housed her, the kid, some normalcy, something to do, its something that makes their life a little bit better in a tough situation, so there’s not as much trauma and it just helps them work through things,” said Gene Pittman, vice president of Oasis Safe Haven board.

