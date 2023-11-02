LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission will host the City’s annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11.

There will be multiple events at Veterans Memorial Park on Lakeshore Drive beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The celebration will begin with the Ruck the Chuck 5K starting on the north side of the Lake Charles Event Center property. You can sign up for the 5K online HERE.

At 8:30 a.m., a free breakfast will be served near the park for anyone in attendance and for as long as supplies last.

Lake Charles to host annual Veterans Day celebration (City of Lake Charles)

Then, at 10 a.m. the annual program will get underway as officials pay tribute to Desert Storm, Post 9/11, Global War on Terrorism and Enduring Freedom Veterans. The program will include guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Baranello, Commander of the 115th Field Hospital at Fort Johnson.

At noon, the SWLA Veterans Association will host a free festival for all veterans and their families inside the Lake Charles Event Center Coliseum. The festival will include live music, food, and fun for the whole family.

All events are free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and/or picnic blanket.

