Lake Charles hospital gets new food service provider

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles signed a contract with a new food service provider, Morrison, which went into affect Wednesday, Nov. 1.

CHRISTUS Health previously held a food service contract with Aramark, which expired. Those employed with Aramark will be offered positions with Morrison, and a representative with CHRISTUS said they do not expect any disruption to current operations or employment.

The federal government requires through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that companies provide notice 60 calendar days in advance of planned closings and layoffs. According to CHRISTUS Health, while these employees at CHRISTUS will technically be laid off from Aramark, they are expected to transition immediately to employment with Morrison.

