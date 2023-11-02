Ingevity plant to close next year

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Ingevity announced the company’s plans to close its DeRidder chemical manufacturing plant for good within the first half of next year.

This closure comes with additional company-wide cost reduction actions, focusing on a strategy with higher margins and higher growth specialty products. Part of this strategy involves transitioning to non-crude tall oil (CTO) - based fatty acids, such as soy and canola-based fatty acids, as CTO has become more expensive due to the biofuels market.

The production facility in DeRidder manufactures a range of CTO-based products.

The company said this closure will affect about 180 employees at the DeRidder facility and approximately 120 workers in business and support functions.

Ingevity held a conference call this morning to provide additional information about the DeRidder closure. KPLC’s Halle Jefferson was on that call and is currently in DeRidder working to get more information.

