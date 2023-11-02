50/50 Thursdays
Houston River FD holding Fun Day in hopes of bringing fire awareness ahead of holidays

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Door prizes for the Houston River Fire Department Family Fun and Safety Day on Saturday, Nov....
Door prizes for the Houston River Fire Department Family Fun and Safety Day on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.(Houston River Fire Department)

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department is holding a Family Fun and Safety Day this Saturday.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fire department at 3000 N. Claiborne Road.

Chief Dean Lappe says the goal is “to heighten the awareness of safety during the holiday season.”

Click HERE for more information.

Lots of door prizes are being given out, too. Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show a bike, fire extinguishers, flashlights, weather radios, toy trucks, gloves, and second-story escape ladders.

There will be an “Escape the Second Floor” contest in which participants can win an escape ladder.

There will be demonstrations of how to stop bleeding and use a fire extinguisher and tours of fire trucks and ambulances. There will also be hands-on CPR instruction and a jaws of life demonstration at noon.

At 1:30 p.m., Chief Lappe will present Timothy Soileau with the Houston River Fire Department Life Saving Award for his actions saving the life of a driver in a fiery crash on Edgerly DeQuincy Road.

Acadian Ambulance, the Sulphur Fire Department, SWLA Safe Sleep, Calcasieu 911, and other agencies will also attend.

