Grab a fiddle because battle of the bows is back in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - If you’re a fan of Cajun music then make your way down to the Battle of The Bows Cajun fiddle contest where players of all ages come together to share a bond of Cajun culture and music.

The competition began seven years ago and has now become an annual event that people make the trek for, all in the name of keeping Cajun culture alive.

This year’s contest will be in the Strand Theatre on 432 N. Main Street in Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

It is open to all Cajun-style fiddle players of any age and performance level. There is no registration fee but the deadline to enter is 30 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Cash prizes will be awarded for every category with over $4,200 to be divided among the first, second, and third place winners.

You can register online for the event HERE.

