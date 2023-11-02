First Alert Forecast: A little warmer today with temperatures less chilly heading into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the first frost of the season for some behind us, our touch of winter is relaxing back into normal fall temperatures.

Some areas of frost will be around this morning, mostly north of I-10, but temperatures won’t be below freezing for long in the few areas seeing temperatures that cold. So aside from maybe bringing some plants indoors last minute, you shouldn’t have to worry about much in the way of cold weather protections this morning. With that, our taste of winter will be fading somewhat Thursday, with more non-stop sunshine and a warming trend getting underway as winds try to work in more from the south. High’s for the afternoon should comfortably reach the mid 60′s, but moisture won’t be returning much and the air remains very dry.

Lots of sunshine and relaxed winds will help temperatures get warmer this afternoon (KPLC)

Thursday night will still be somewhat chilly, with lows in the upper 30′s to low 40′s, but the warming trend will continue through Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is still a little uncertainty on whether or not we may see some rain again this weekend with some moisture coming back, but is leaning towards dry and will stay out of the forecast for now.

Cold weather moves away from us and we relax into warmer fall temperatures for the weekend (KPLC)

By next week another front could slightly reinforce some cooler temperatures, but it’s expected to be rather weak and does not currently look like it will be bringing rain. Furthermore, some models are hinting the front may be pushed back until further in the week, which would delay cooler temps. So don’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for more sweater weather to stick around.

More cold air could bring our temperatures slightly lower again next week (KPLC)

We are still watching one area in the tropics, with the Caribbean Sea outlined for decreasing odds of development later this week by the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of development, it will likely move westward or southwest toward Central America, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. Though as always we will continue to monitor it and will keep you posted.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.