FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continued sunshine will make for a warmer Friday and weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chilly weather is still expected Thursday night, but the overall warming trend will continue Friday and through the weekend. Before we get there, we’ll still be cool as we head out the door on Friday, with lows likely to range from mid 30′s to low 40′s. So don’t put away the warmer clothes quite yet! But you won’t need them by the afternoon, as plenty of sunshine will help warm temps up into the mid 70′s by the afternoon away from the coast. Overall, Friday looks like a great day for outdoor activities, though you may want to keep a sweater or sweatshirt handy if you plan to be out in the evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

Highs will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely climb into the upper 50s and low 60s by next week. Humidify levels will see a boost as well, but at this time they don’t appear high enough to introduce rain chances this weekend.

The warm weather will not go away early in the week, with highs that should stay in the 80′s. By the middle of next week, another front could slightly reinforce some cooler temperatures. However, this one is expected to be rather weak and does not currently look like it will bring much rain. Furthermore, some models are hinting the front may be pushed back until later in the week, which would delay cooler temps. So don’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for more sweater weather to stick around.

We are still watching one area in the tropics, with the Caribbean Sea outlined for decreasing odds of development later this week by the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of development, it will likely move westward or southwest toward Central America, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. Though as always we will continue to monitor it and will keep you posted.

