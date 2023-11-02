Federal grants awarded to SWLA law enforcement

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Department of Justice is awarding grants to the Town of Lake Arthur and the Calcasieu Parish School Board to go towards law enforcement improvements.

The money is awarded as follows:

$62,975 is being awarded to the Town of Lake Arthur for the hiring of additional law enforcement officers.

$500,000 is being awarded to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for school security improvements.

The grants are funded by Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). The COPS office was created to advance effective policing practices through direct award of competitive discretionary grants to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. The grants engage and support these agencies to advance public safety.

