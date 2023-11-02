City council approves incentive package for developer of new North Lake Charles grocery store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight the Lake Charles City Council voted in favor of a cooperative endeavor agreement between the mayor and the developer of a new grocery store in North Lake Charles, an area designated a food desert.

The unanimous vote granted an incentive package for the construction and operation of the market.

Buck’s Marketplace developer Michelle Veazea is originally from Lake Charles and believes the market will help the community. The new store is coming to the former location of Mayo’s Grocery on Pear Street.

“It needs a grocery store there, it’s a food desert, so I want to bring in healthy foods at affordable prices,” Veazea said. “Accessibility to the neighborhood, create jobs and you know all kinds of different plans to help the youth get involved in business and entrepreneurship.”

“This is within a food desert that’s a designated by USDA an LMI Census tract designated by HUD, so we felt that this was a very appropriate incentive package to offer, and I thank the council for unanimously supporting it,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

The USDA defines a food desert as a census tract with at least 500 people, or 33 percent of the population, living more than 1 mile in urban areas or 10 miles in rural areas from the nearest supermarket, supercenter, or large grocery store.

Buck’s Marketplace is set to open in February.

The council also unanimously voted for a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Ward 3 Marshal’s Office, designating one law enforcement officer to assist the city in enforcing laws relative to litter.

