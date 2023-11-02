SWLA a capella group to perform concert series about mourning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today is All Saints’ Day, and Thursday is All Souls Day. It’s a time when many remember loved ones who have passed and perhaps cope with other sorrows in their lives.

A local a capella group called BonaVox is holding a concert aimed at providing comfort and hope to those who need it most through song.

Their concert series is called “Mourning: A Journey of Grief and Hope.”

“Not just in joy, is God made known, but also in our tears,” they sang at a rehearsal.

Whether it’s the heartache of a loved one’s death or the struggle coming back from natural disasters, member Grant Reddoch said they want to provide respite for the weary.

“It could be a friendship they’ve struggled with in the past, or someone that passed away twenty years ago or the fact that their house still isn’t put back together completely from the storms. I think music has this way of touching us in a way that words can’t and it’s going to help you,” Reddoch said.

“If you say something or if you sing something back to back, you can feel it,” he said.

“Praise my Lord the King of Heaven,” Reddoch sang with gusto. “Praise my soul the King of Heaven! Those are different!”

BonaVox means “good voice” in Latin, and the young members want to share their gifts with the community.

“The first half of the concert is more somber, more recognizing the grief, the sadness that we hold inside. The second half is more celebratory and more hopeful, looking toward the future and what does come after death and the happiness that we can find,” BonaVox President Danielle Stegall said.

For some members, it’s part of their spiritual life and nurturing the same for people who listen. But purely and simply, it’s a gift of love to those who yearn for peace and comfort.

The group will perform three concerts:

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Tritico Theater at McNeese State University

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

