Authorities advise public to check smoke alarms for Daylight Savings

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal encourages all residents to check their home’s smoke alarms when they change the time on their clocks for Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

The time change will occur this Saturday at 2 a.m., pushing clocks back an hour. Authorities say this is a good time to check the batteries in their alarms.

The Fire Marshal offers the following advice:

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. NOW IS THE TIME TO REPLACE THE BATTERY! If the alarm is older than ten years, replace the entire alarm.

When replacing a battery, follow the manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.

Residents who don’t have smoke alarms in their home or need help accessing one can get a free alarm installed through the Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program. They suggest calling a local fire department to have a free smoke alarm installed, or visit their website to register to have a smoke alarm installed.

