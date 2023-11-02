50/50 Thursdays
Annual free haircut event returns to Abrahams Tent

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The local barbershop Beards & Shears will once again be offering free haircuts for those in need on November 6.

Barbers will be on hand to give the haircuts at Abraham’s Tent on 2424 Fruge St. in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be goodie bags to pass out and a raffle to help support the event.

Included in the raffle will be three LSU vs Flordia lover-level seats.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 a ticket or three for $25.

You can pay via:

  • Cash app at $beardsandshears22
  • Venmo at @beardsandshears_1
  • In person at the salon

