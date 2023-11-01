Two South Beauregard students will march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LONGVILLE, La. (KPLC) - For the first time, two South Beauregard High students will be representing their school in New York in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sadie Hampton and Landon Morrow competed with thousands of students from across the United States for a chance to march in the 97th annual parade.

Sadie plays the clarinet, and Landon plays the trumpet. Both went through an online application to be a member of the Great American Marching Band and be featured in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I was eating at a restaurant and I got the email and my mom texted me, but my phone was on do not disturb mode, so when I opened it, I saw it and literally screamed in the restaurant,” Hampton said.

“I was really excited because being in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band is something that is pretty exciting. I’ve watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade every single year and being able to be a part of that is really exciting,” Morrow said.

Both students have been playing since middle school and give their teachers all the credit for what they’ve achieved.

“When I came here, I probably held my instrument upside down, and I was just not good, but after Mr. Boudreaux and Mr. Smothers, I’ve learned so much, and really watched myself grow over the years. Now? I’m in the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade,” Hampton said.

Their teachers said they weren’t surprised by the news.

“When they told me they were auditioning, first off, I knew they were going to make it because that’s the type of kids they are. I knew they were going to represent our program well, and our community very well, so I was super happy about that,” said Jeremy Boudreaux, director of bands at South Beauregard.

From the band directors to their classmates, teachers, and parents, everyone in this community is counting down the days until they can see South Beauregard represented in New York.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.