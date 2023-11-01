Trick-or-treaters take over the streets of Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The heart of Halloween lies in the timeless tradition of trick-or-treating, and the community of Sulphur embraces it wholeheartedly.

“We’ve been going here for years and it always yields good results with candy, there’s always lots of costumes coming and going and it’s always just a good time,” Sebastian Owens said.

Whether you’re a child, a teenager, or a young-at-heart adult, Sulphur proves that the enchantment of Halloween is boundless.

Veronica Sanchez and Ethan Hext handmade their costumes.

“We actually handmade these, it took about two days. We started off with a cardboard frame and then paper-mâchéd it and then took a lot of duct tape, and then we painted them,” Sanchez said.

The community really comes together to create an unforgettable experience for everyone, young and old.

“It’s pretty frantic with Halloween here; every year we get over 1000 people coming through and you know it takes a lot of candy,” April Gonzales said. “We start saving up for months and do the best we can, it’s a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.