Touchdown Live Game of the Week - St. Louis Saints Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Saints are coming off a tough 26-21 loss to the Iowa Yellowjackets that took away their hopes of securing a district title but head coach Brock Matherne said his team is putting that game behind them and they’re fired up to take on Jennings Friday night.

“I think we’ve always been motivated we know what the goal is and we know what we have to do we look at it as another week we have to get better to get to the ultimate goal, Matherne said. “I think more than anything is an angry group I’d say this week since Saturday to where we’re at today a sense of anger and a sense of urgency and we’re excited to get to Friday”.

The players shared the same mindset as their coach saying they were ready to get back out on the field and finish their season strong.

“We’re just ready for Friday,” senior linebacker, Luke Mere said.

While they want to leave last week in the past it served as a teaching moment and the Saints remain confident in their abilities.

“We fell short in our goals for that week the focus and the finish and it just makes us that more excited to get back out get to Friday and show what we can do,” running back Kyle Turner said.

With the focus now shifted to stopping Jennings Matherne knows that they’ll need a strong week at practice to compete with a Bulldogs team that has run the ball well all season long primarily led by their top rusher in Re’John Zeno.

“We have to stop the run and make sure we don’t get stopped you know they got a really good running back he does some really good things they run a similar system to what he ran at kinder but at the end of the day we just gotta do what we do better, Matherne said.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.