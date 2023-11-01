Tips for protecting plants from frost

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - With clear skies and much lighter winds, we will see temperatures falling rapidly Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

And we will likely see frost in most areas Thursday morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10, to the low and mid 30s along the I-10 corridor, and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast.

So start planning on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them - or better yet, bringing them indoors.

Frost chances Thursday morning
Frost chances Thursday morning(KPLC)

Tips for protecting your plants from frost include:

  • For tropical and non-native plants, make sure they are covered or brought indoors.
  • Plants can be covered with blankets, bed sheets, drops cloths, or any medium-weight fabric. Drape loosely for air circulation, and support the material with stakes or rocks as needed.
  • If unable to move larger potted plants indoors, moving them to an area protected from the elements (like a covered porch, shed or garage) can offer protection.
  • Use a cloche, which is a rounded cover that sits over a single plant. You can make your own from gallon jugs or soda bottles by cutting the bottle in half.
  • Water plants lightly before covering. Water holds heat better than dry soil, but avoid soaking the ground.
  • Mulch can help insulate tender plants, but needs to be removed when the weather warms up again. As this can be messy and labor-intensive, reserve this method for small but sturdy plants.

It’s November again here in Louisiana which means it’s time to start planting your fruit trees, shrubs, and vines.

