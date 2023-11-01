50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 31, 2023.

Don Lee Alexander, 43, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; resisting a police officer with force; property damage under $1,000; false imprisonment; battery of a police officer; parole detainer.

Chad Michael Fletcher, 32, Thibodaux: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; possession of a prescription for a legend drug; flight from an officer.

Nelson Lee King Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); parole detainer; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Bryant Collett Jr., 39, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; contempt of court (2 charges).

Quincy Kurn Hill Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Brant Chandler Landry, 28, Sulphur: Impersonation of a police officer.

Craig Anthony Simon, 56, Lake Charles: Motor vehicle must have brake lights; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to use a turn signal; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Amy Michelle Young, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Anthony Johnson, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Are Diaz Rosette, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; false imprisonment.

