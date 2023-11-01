SOWELA Spotlight: SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is celebrating its 85th birthday with a week-long series of events. We spoke with Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall this morning about the area’s oldest higher education institution.

During World War II, the school operated on a 24-hour basis at the request of the U.S. government, training more than 6,000 war workers.

Later in 1952, the School worked closely with industries to bring the first petroleum training classes to the region, including drilling, drafting, and blueprint reading. Then, in the sixties, it launched an aerospace center to train aircraft mechanics. Later, Boeing, the largest airplane company in the world, would move one of its facilities to Lake Charles and had its entire Lake Charles workforce trained at SOWELA.

Now, SOWELA has grown to offer more than 30 programs in healthcare, industry, business, hospitality, and transportation with locations in Lake Charles, Jennings, Leesville, and Oakdale. And for the past five years, it was named the top community college in Louisiana by WalletHub and Niche.

Among the anniversary events were the unveiling of a History Wall on Oct. 30 and a Halloween-themed brunch on Oct. 31. Later this week on Nov. 2, SOWELA will host a special presentation on its history and a “Celebrate SOWELA” cocktail reception. These events are by invitation only.

