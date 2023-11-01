SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A shed that was home to between 80 and 100 quail burned north of Sulphur, according to officials.

Shed housing quail burns north of Sulphur (KPLC)

The fire, which happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Ledoux Road, is believed to have started from a heat lamp, although it remains under investigation, according to information from the Houston River Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to rescue five adult quail, which were given oxygen by EMTs with Acadian Ambulance. Officials believe the five birds will survive.

Fire Chief Dean Lappe said the fire appears to have started at or near a brood box holding many hatchlings. There were also adult boxes along one of the walls.

”Heat lamps are very dangerous,” Lappe said. “They have to be at least 3 feet from any questionable material. I understand people want to keep their pets warm, I get that, but you’ve got to use increased caution.”

No civilians nor firefighters were injured.

