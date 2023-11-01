50/50 Thursdays
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son

(Source: KCRA, FAMILY PHOTOS, MODESTO POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Lee Anne Denyer, KCRA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MODESTO, Cali. (KCRA) – A man in California who was scheduled to be sworn in as a police officer Tuesday night had to drop everything and run to the hospital for the birth of his baby boy.

It was during the rehearsal for San Joaquin Delta College Post Academy class graduation that Trent Kersey realized he wouldn’t make the official ceremony.

“I had to put my family first and go to the hospital and go have a baby, and then I had to let the academy staff know, the department know that I won’t make it to graduation,” Kersey said.

The class of new hires at the Modesto Police Department celebrated the completion of their program this Halloween, just as little Theo Kersey made his debut.

“Obviously I’m going to put my family before anything else, and it would have been awesome to be at the graduation,” Kersey said.

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in the hospital.

The Modesto Police Department shared photos from Kersey’s swearing-in, with his baby in tow.

The department command staff celebrated with Kersey and his family to make sure he felt supported by his new police family.

“We want them to know that we understand that this career requires some dedication and often involves balancing work and family,” Officer Sharon Bear said.

Mom and baby Theo are doing well, and Kersey said he couldn’t ask for more.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

