Living History Cemetery Tour returns to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery and wondered about all the history within, you’re in luck. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is once again hosting its Living History Cemetery Tour to bring that history back to life.

The interactive guided walking tour will take you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation. Along the route, you’ll meet actors dressed in period attire and embodying the lives of these individuals who will tell the stories of their lives and the impacts they had on modern-day Lake Charles. You may even meet “wandering spirits” whose gravesites are unknown and visit each cemetery.

Featured cemeteries include:

Bilbo Cemetery - North Lakeshore Drive

Sallier Cemetery - 598 Dr. Michael Debakey Drive

Combre Memorial Park - 2701 Opelousas Street

Orange Grove Cemetery - 2023 Broad Street

Guests will have the freedom to drive from cemetery to cemetery at their own pace.

The Living History Cemetery Tour will be on Saturday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

