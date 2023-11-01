50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Living History Cemetery Tour returns to Lake Charles

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery and wondered about all the history within, you’re in luck. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is once again hosting its Living History Cemetery Tour to bring that history back to life.

The interactive guided walking tour will take you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation. Along the route, you’ll meet actors dressed in period attire and embodying the lives of these individuals who will tell the stories of their lives and the impacts they had on modern-day Lake Charles. You may even meet “wandering spirits” whose gravesites are unknown and visit each cemetery.

Featured cemeteries include:

  • Bilbo Cemetery - North Lakeshore Drive
  • Sallier Cemetery - 598 Dr. Michael Debakey Drive
  • Combre Memorial Park - 2701 Opelousas Street
  • Orange Grove Cemetery - 2023 Broad Street

Guests will have the freedom to drive from cemetery to cemetery at their own pace.

The Living History Cemetery Tour will be on Saturday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

Stay tuned on KPLC 7NEWS Sunrise for more details this morning.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine will help temperatures reach similar highs to yesterday
First Alert Forecast: Sunny days ahead but cold nights with frost possible
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2023
Living History Cemetery Tour returns to Lake Charles
Living History Cemetery Tour returns to Lake Charles
Families participated in Halloween events across DeRidder
Families participate in Halloween events across DeRidder